Two intriguing matches announced for next week's NXT

After failing in his bid to wrest the NXT North American and NXT Championships from Keith Lee, it appears that Dominik Dijakovic isn't done facing talented big men before he joins RAW or SmackDown. It was announced during this week's episode that Dijakovic will face Karrion Kross next week on NXT while Killian Dain and Dexter Lumis will also face off.

The past and future of NXT collide

Dijakovic has been a staple of NXT for the better part of the last two years. However, he just can't seem to beat Keith Lee. The new Champ named Dijakovic as his first challenger for both titles. Scarlett made her presence felt following the bout, laying the shards of the hourglass broken by Keith Lee in the ring for the Champ to witness.

During a backstage interview following his match with Lee, Dijakovic once again praised the Limitless One before saying that Kross doesn't add up to the current NXT Champion. Kross didn't take kindly to that declaration and responded how we'd think he would.

Another big match also took shape tonight after events from last week. Killian Dain was drenched with Robert Stone's coffee after Stone was run over by Shotzi Blackheart's tank. Stone tried to calm the big man down before he was squashed again, but a drawing for Dexter Lumis changed the focus of the Beast of Belfast.

Instead of crushing Robert Stone, Dain coerced the unfortunate leader of his own brand to book a match next week against Lumis. Could Dain become a member of the Robert Stone Brand? Will Dijakovic suffer his second big loss in a row to another talented big man in NXT?