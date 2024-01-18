Two major WWE stars main eventing the first night of WrestleMania 40 instead of Roman Reigns and The Rock should happen, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes CM Punk and Seth Rollins should main event the first night of WWE WrestleMania 40.

The Best in the World returned to the Stamford-based company a few months ago. He has since declared for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. The 45-year-old teased going after Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship "when he wins the Royal Rumble." Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is rumored to square off against The Rock in a dream match at WrestleMania 40.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan suggested that Reigns face The Rock on night one and Cody Rhodes on night two of this year's Show of Shows. However, he claimed The Rock and Reigns should not main event the first night of WrestleMania 40. Instead, the spot should be given to Rollins to defend his title against Punk:

"I still would put Rollins and Punk as the main event on night one. And I'm sorry Rock, you're the semi versus Roman," he said. [19:23 - 19:32]

Roman Reigns will defend his title at WWE Royal Rumble

Seth Rollins recently successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal on Monday Night RAW. However, WWE has yet to announce if The Visionary will defend his title at Royal Rumble later this month.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is scheduled to compete for the first time since November. He will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line in a Fatal Four-Way match against LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. The Tribal Chief last defended his title at Crown Jewel against The Megastar.

