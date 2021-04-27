Two new matches announced; updated preview for tonight's WWE RAW

It appears that Teddy Long had a hand in booking tonight's episode of WWE RAW because it's tag team galore.

In addition to a rematch between the teams of Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman and Mace and T-Bar, two more tag matches have been added to tonight's show.

RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will team up with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax to face Lana, Naomi, and Asuka.

There will also be a six-man tag team match that will see The New Day team up with Damian Priest to face Elias, Jaxson Ryker, and The Miz.

Bobby Lashley returns to WWE RAW tonight

The All Mighty WWE Champion Bobby Lashley returns to WWE RAW tonight for the first time since the night after WrestleMania. The Chief Hurt Officer of The Hurt Business will speak on his match against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash.

The WWE Universe was surprised when Lashley retained the title over McIntyre on night one of WrestleMania. Will he be able to defeat The Scottish Psychopath again on May 16 at WrestleMania Backlash? Tune in to find out.

Are you watching WWE RAW tonight? What match or segment are you most looking forward to? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.