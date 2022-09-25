[PHOTO] "Just like ol’ times" - Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins spotted with two released WWE Superstars

The Bollywood Boyz recently reunited with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch for an intense workout session. The former WWE Superstars posted a photo with the couple on social media.

Sunil and Samir Singh were released from WWE in June 2021 and have since continued competing on the independent circuit. They have appeared for many prominent companies.

The former 205 Live Superstars have always been pretty popular behind the scenes. It shouldn't surprise anyone that the real-life brothers are still in contact with current talent from the Triple-led promotion.

The Bollywood Boyz visited Seth Rollins' CrossFit gym and were glad to have met their "road family." They also reserved special praise for Rollins' "Deadboys Fitness" program. Here's what the former WWE tag team tweeted out following their interaction with Rollins and Lynch:

"Just like ol' times with the "road" family. @deadboysfitness In a business full of adversity & uncertainty, you can only stay inspired & disciplined around individuals who have reached the mountain top."

Former WWE Superstars 'The Bollywood Boyz' are leaning towards working with AEW

Several released Superstars have returned under Triple H's watch, and the surprise returns aren't expected to stop either.

No one can completely rule out the potential re-signing of The Bollywood Boyz. Gurv and Harv Sihra have recently been more vocal about their desire to wrestle in AEW. During an exclusive Sportskeeda Wrestling interview shortly after their release, they revealed that they wished to wrestle tag teams from AEW and IMPACT Wrestling:

"Outside of WWE, there's so many great tag teams both in IMPACT and on AEW right now and all around the world that we're eager and hungry to lock up with," said Gurv Sihra.

The Bollywood Boyz know that fans wish to see them in a top company. Their experience in the business makes them attractive additions to AEW's tag team division.

Would you like to see Tony Khan give the "Studdz of Bollywood" a shot in AEW, or should Triple H get the duo back? Sound off in the comments section below.

