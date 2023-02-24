Two-time WWE Hall of Famer believes Cody Rhodes deserves to win at WrestleMania 39

Ric Flair believes Cody Rhodes deserves to win against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Rhodes made a triumphant return from injury at the 2023 Royal Rumble, entering the match in the coveted number 30 spot. He went on to win the match and punch his ticket to WrestleMania.

Since Cody became the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, fans have been predicting the end of Roman Reigns' title run.

The story and the buildup to the match are reminiscent of the Yes Movement or KofiMania, which saw Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston go through insurmountable odds to become the WWE Champion. Although Cody hasn't had to fight against those odds, the story still feels similar when you consider his journey right from his first run with the company.

Even WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair weighed in on the match during an episode of his To Be The Man podcast where he said that Cody Rhodes deserves to win at WrestleMania 39.

“The three-way, and I’ve seen some. They can be really good, but it’s not nearly as meaningful, especially if the champion doesn’t get beat. To me, that’s not really changing the title. If you beat the third guy, then what are you really doing? You didn’t beat the champ. Whichever way they go, I’m sure they will have a hell of a match. I think Cody deserves it, but Roman has done such an outstanding job that if they leave it on Roman, more power to him."

He continued,

"I want to see [Cody win] because that’s the one chip as Cody would say that his dad never got. I would like to see him have it one time. I don’t think it would hurt Roman at this point, but there again, I don’t know because I’m not really good at the actual statistics of marketing and everything else. Roman has been carrying the flag for a long time.” [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Eric Bischoff named Cody Rhodes as babyface of the year

Even Eric Bischoff is all praise for Cody Rhodes. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, the former RAW general manager was asked who he thought was the best babyface today.

He instantly selected Cody Rhodes as the babyface of the year:

"Cody Rhodes. By a mile. There's no comparison. And that's not taking anything away from anybody else, but let's just look at the reality. Look at the amazing impact Cody had in his match with Seth [Rollins] when he made his comeback to WWE. The promos that Cody has delivered along the way have been so memorable, so passionate, so real, so authentic, and compelling. His work as a babyface, I think is phenomenal," Bischoff said. [From 10:26 to 11:13]

Cody will take on Roman Reigns in one of the most highly anticipated matches in WrestleMania history. A win for the American Nightmare would mark the end of Reigns' 900-day reign as Champion.

What did you make of Ric Flair's comments? Sound off in the comments section.

