Two veterans would "never ever have been in the Hall of Fame" during Vince McMahon's WWE era, claims Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE has certainly changed on several fronts since Vince McMahon departed from the company, with the Hall of Fame department being a striking example, according to Vince Russo.

Over the last few days, there have been a few announcements regarding which names would be inducted into the Hall of Fame in the class of 2024. Other than Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano and Thunderbolt Patterson are also scheduled to receive the accolade.

According to former WWE writer Vince Russo, these two names would not have made the cut if Vince McMahon was in charge, simply because the former Chairman probably did not care for them at all. Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo stated:

"Thunderbolt was fantastic. Fantastic. Way ahead of his time, a sports entertainer before there was ever such a thing... Let's be honest. Bull Nakano, Thunderbolt Patterson, I would sincerely challenge whether or not Vince McMahon knew anything about Thunderbolt Patterson. Those two would never ever have been in the Hall of Fame. I am thrilled Chris, I was ecstatic. Because if you watch this guy, bro he was like, he was very close to like a black Randy Savage." [0:54 onwards]

The former WWE writer had high praise for another future Hall of Famer

While casual fans may not know much about Bull Nakano due to her relatively short run, Vince Russo believes she contributed immensely to the women's division of WWE.

Speaking on another episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo explained why Bull Nakano deserves her Hall of Fame induction.

"Back in the early 90s bro, there was no WWE women's championship. It did not exist. So then, bro, they finally brought Madusa, Alundra Blayze, Debrah Miceli and you know, she was the only woman on the roster. There were no other women, bro. So they used to have to go to her and say, who do you want us to bring on for you to wrestle? And now that's how she used to get her opponents. And you know, Bull Nakano, was her first opponent."

As of now, it remains to be seen how the event of inducting these names to the Hall of Fame will proceed.

