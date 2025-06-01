Uncle Howdy gets a new mask in WWE

The Wyatt Sicks are back in WWE and better than ever. Uncle Howdy, also known as Bo Dallas, appears to have upgraded his mask.

After weeks of rumors and speculation, the fan-favorite group finally returned on the May 23 edition of SmackDown. The Wyatt Sicks crashed the WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Street Profits (c) and Fraxiom in the main event.

Howdy and his Firefly Fun House puppets laid waste to everyone in the ring and paid a tribute to the late Bray Wyatt on his birthday. Last night, The Wyatt Sicks cleaned house once again, destroying the entire SmackDown tag team division.

Interestingly, some eagle-eyed fans caught Uncle Howdy wearing a brand-new mask, now in a more grey shade than usual green and with more braids attached to it.

Rikishi unhappy with The Wyatt Sicks' WWE booking

Despite being seen as a special attraction, The Wyatt Sicks' booking continues to disappoint some fans and veterans alike.

On a recent episode of his Off The Top podcast, wrestling legend Rikishi said WWE could have protected Uncle Howdy and his teammates a lot better without hurting their momentum.

“A lot of the promos, those are probably the best promos we’ve ever seen, those segments that they do. It just brought you that much closer to Bray, as if Bray was still there. I felt they could have protected the crew a lot better and been more protective [of] where they’re going to put them, that doesn’t hurt them. They did the deal, people were happy to see him, so where do we go from there?”

Now that The Wyatt Sicks are back, fans are hoping to see them become a regular fixture on SmackDown. Uncle Howdy has made it clear that he and his stablemates won't stop until they get what they are owed.

After putting the tag team division on notice for the second straight week, it will be interesting to see if they will go after the WWE Tag Team Championship.

