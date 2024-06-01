Uncle Howdy makes another unpredictable move; hijacks core WWE asset

Uncle Howdy has struck the digital space of WWE once again. The eccentric superstar has been sending several messages to fans via QR code glitches every week on Friday Night SmackDown. However, he has now broken through the confinement of the blue brand and taken over a vital asset of the company.

The official website of WWE, wwe.com, has been hijacked by the leader of the rumored Wyatt 6. The website has a big grey graphic on the very center of its display with a message that simply says “Hello!” Upon clicking it, a cryptic message has been laid out by the brother of the late Bray Wyatt in the form of a poem.

While the text carries a lot of eerie lines, the concluding lines written by Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy) certainly strike a nerve.

“I offer you one last chance at redemption. It doesn’t have to be this way. The cave can no longer exist. We are going to burn it to the ground. A massacre is coming!” the final lines of the cryptic post read.

This message comes right after last week’s QR code glitch that led to an archived website that showed several poems, supposedly recovered from a journal. The QR code glitch found during the May 31, 2024, episode of SmackDown seems to be unifying all the eerie messages sent to fans so far.

Has Uncle Howdy laid down his final trump card?

The latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw the appearance of the QR code glitch when Nick Aldis made his way to AJ Styles backstage. Upon scanning, the code led to a website set up by Uncle Howdy, titled Recapitulation, with an ominous subtitle saying:

“I am all of us!”

The website has the logo of a crow in the center, surrounded by several clickable words and a strange symbol over them. The text leads to the videos found in previous QR code glitches, which play on a loop one after the other. Notably, some new videos are also on the website, one of which is named ''Kintsugi!''

Notably, this is also the name of the archived website that carried the various poems recovered from a journal talking about a superior power. The video named ''Kintsugi'' talked about finding some broken people and not fixing them. It also ended with a bizarre message from the leader of the rumored Wyatt 6 that said:

“They opened the door. We can be family!”

As the WWE Universe holds its breath, it would be interesting to see what Bo Dallas does next and when he finally makes an appearance on SmackDown.