Uncle Howdy spotted without mask amid WWE hiatus

Bo Dallas, aka Uncle Howdy, has been spotted for the first time since taking a WWE hiatus. He had a family reunion of sorts.

The Wyatt Sicks have been absent from WWE programming since moving to SmackDown. Rumor has it that Uncle Howdy was dealing with an undisclosed injury, which forced the entire group to sit on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

A recent photo of Bo Dallas with his nephew and son of the late Bray Wyatt, Knash, has surfaced online. On his 6th birthday, Knash paid a little tribute to his father by cosplaying as The Fiend.

Check out the screengrab of their Instagram post below:

When will Uncle Howdy return to WWE?

Speaking on the NotSam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts addressed the possibility of Alexa Bliss becoming Ms. Money in the Bank this year and bringing back the Wyatt Sicks soon.

"Are they connected with Alexa Bliss or not connected at all, and are they over there doing their own thing? Because, I mean, i kind of feel like all parties would benefit greatly, like, I think, and maybe it's a matter of Alexa Bliss wins the Money in the Bank briefcase, and then she brings back The Wyatt Sicks, and now you've got this group that has all this power because Alexa Bliss has the Money in the Bank briefcase, and The Wyatt Sicks are back, you know, or maybe it's like The Wyatt Sicks come back and feel like Alexa Bliss has betrayed them and then we see Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss going at it," Roberts said.

Little Miss Bliss has long been rumored to get involved with Uncle Howdy and Co. on TV. Now that she is back and on the same brand as Wyatt Sicks, fans would love to see them work together.

