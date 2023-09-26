"Uncle Vince said no funny faces" - Former WWE writer rips apart RAW segment featuring Becky Lynch (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo ridiculed the Becky Lynch-Tegan Nox backstage segment during Monday Night RAW.

Nox appeared on RAW this week in a backstage segment with Becky Lynch. The Man told the upstart that she expected her to come out during last week's open challenge. The NXT Women's Champion motivated her, saying that sometimes she needed to step on some toes and take the opportunities that came her way before walking out.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo criticized Nox's body language after the promo segment. He made fun of her hand gestures after The Man left and compared her to the cartoon character Snidely Whiplash.

"We do this Becky promo in the back with this Tegan Nox. I've never seen her before. But she does the old, who was the villain, Snidely Whiplash hands. At the end of the promo, Tegan Nox doesn't do the facial, but she does this [villainous hand gesture]. I'm like, 'Holy sh*t bro. We're gonna do the hand gimmick now?' Uncle Vince said no funny faces. Now we're gonna do this." [14:17 - 14:57]

Vince Russo feels WWE should have introduced Tegan Nox in a better way

During the discussion, Russo spoke about how abruptly Tegan Nox was introduced on RAW.

The veteran claimed that casual fans who don't watch NXT might not know her, and WWE should have created some vignettes to hype her appearance on the flagship show.

"Again, I'm a casual fan. I've never watched NXT. Does Tegan Nox look like a star? She's somebody that just stands out, and you look at her and, 'Oh my God, this is somebody special!' And if she's not, bro, can we at least give her vignettes? Can we give her something? But she showed up on this show just like ten other girls before her," said Russo.

Russo felt that Nox would be like the other female stars who came to the red brand and were lost in the shuffle just a few weeks later.

