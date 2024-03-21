Unexpected finish to Jey Uso's brother versus brother match against Jimmy Uso at WWE WrestleMania XL predicted by veteran

Former WWE Superstar Matthew Rehwoldt (Aiden English) predicted the result of the upcoming brother versus brother match between Jey and Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania XL.

The Usos are considered one of the greatest tag teams in the Stamford-based company's history. However, they split last year after Jey Uso superkicked his twin brother and left The Bloodline following his defeat against Roman Reigns due to getting betrayed by Jimmy. Although the company seemed to have moved on from the anticipated feud when Jey moved from SmackDown to Monday Night RAW, they recently reignited the brothers' rivalry. The Samoan brothers will go head-to-head at this year's Show of Shows.

On a recent episode of the Rebooked podcast, Rehwoldt discussed the brother versus brother match. While many expect Jey to win, the former superstar believes Jimmy could be the one coming out victorious.

"I think Jimmy wins. I don't know but I like, I don't know. It's one of those things I don't know that like, the booking, how I would write it, Jimmy wins," he said. [From 01:07:42 to 01:07:55]

The Usos had a confrontation on WWE

Last Monday on RAW, Jimmy Uso confronted his twin brother, Jey. The two had a heated exchange of words before they got physical. As Jimmy and Solo Sikoa ganged up on their brother, Cody Rhodes rushed to the ring to rescue his former tag team partner.

Speaking on his Off The Top podcast, Jimmy and Jey's father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, commented on the upcoming square-off between his sons.

"Man, that's exciting news. I'm excited, to be able to have the boys out there. Another historic…Bloodline, family tree, whatever you want to call it, but to have my sons out there on WrestleMania finally going after it together, this is a big deal for the whole fans. You're finally gonna see the dream match, Uso vs. Uso, Yeet vs. No Yeet. It's gonna be exciting. I'm very happy to be the last to know about it," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Rikishi also addressed who he believes should win the brother versus brother match at WrestleMania XL. The Hall of Famer predicted the company would ideally have Jey come out on top. It would be interesting to see if his prediction will come true.

