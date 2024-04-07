Unexpected former WWE champion teases Paul Heyman alliance ahead of WrestleMania XL

Any longtime fan of the wrestling business will tell you that Paul Heyman is one of the most deserving inductees going into the WWE Hall of Fame. The icing on the cake for the "Wiseman" was perhaps the rare appearance of Roman Reigns, who inducted him.

Heyman paid homage to Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) at the ceremony, wearing his signature coat, headphones and cap. Now Karrion Kross has given his thoughts on this.

WWE's social media page reminded fans of The Wiseman's previous incarnation as the creative force of ECW. Paul was instrumental in pushing several notable stars over the years. Taking to X, Kross reacted to the company's social media post:

"He’s been there the WHOLE time. *phone call emoji*," wrote Karrion Kross.

Karrion Kross is booked to wrestle on The Grandest Stage of Them All on Saturday night, marking his WrestleMania debut. The Doom Walker will lead his faction, The Final Testament, against Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits, in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

When Karrion Kross opened up about possibly facing Roman Reigns in WWE

Karrion Kross was re-signed by WWE in August 2022, and immediately positioned to work a program with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. On his first night back on SmackDown, the company even teased a future showdown with Roman Reigns.

Unfortunately for The Herald of Doomsday, the creative team apparently scrapped those plans after his feud with Drew McIntyre ended with the latter scoring a victory in a Steel Cage match.

Speaking about a potential match against Roman Reigns to The Ringer, Kross compared The Tribal Chief to Bruno Sammartino. He claimed that everybody on the roster should aspire to face Reigns:

"I feel like everyone should want to be in the ring with Roman Reigns. For me, I hope nobody minds that I'm comparing him but to me, he's our modern-day Bruno. What he's doing right now, in my opinion, is historic for our company's history. This art of storytelling, it's an amazing thing, and it's going very, very well. People are having fun, they're enjoying what they're watching. It's something different every week, but like, I could go on and on. That is the guy that I'd want to be in the ring with," Kross said. [H/T: Fightful]

It remains to be seen how The Bloodline fares this weekend at WrestleMania XL. The 2024 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will lock horns with Roman Reigns in the main event of Night Two over the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Paul Heyman, The Rock, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa could all potentially get involved.

