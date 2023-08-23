Unexpected major betrayal within The Judgment Day on WWE RAW will not happen for two reasons, according to Dominik Mysterio

WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio recently addressed the possibility of getting betrayed by his Judgment Day teammates.

The Bloodline has seen several betrayals over the past few months. Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns in January and Jimmy Uso also betrayed The Tribal Chief at Night of Champions. Although Jey Uso sided with his twin brother against Reigns, Jimmy betrayed him at SummerSlam.

During a recent interview with Bakers Bantering, Dominik Mysterio addressed whether he could also get betrayed by his Judgment Day teammates. The 26-year-old pointed out that their close relationship and The Bloodline's fall would prevent that scenario from happening.

"There's a saying you can't pick your family. But in this case, Rhea, Damian, Finn, and myself, we all picked each other. So, I think that's kind of why it works. I don't think they're ever gonna jump me because, like I said, we've gotten really close. And The Bloodline whole thing is imploding, so we see that happening and that gives The Judgment Day a chance to take over," he said. [51:05 - 51:30]

Jey Uso to join The Judgment Day after recently quitting The Bloodline and WWE SmackDown? Analyzing Dominik Mysterio's invitation here.

WWE star Dominik Mysterio explains why The Judgment Day is different from The Bloodline

Despite dominating WWE for nearly three years, The Bloodline's internal conflicts have resulted in its downfall in only a few months. However, Dominik Mysterio is convinced The Judgment Day would not meet the same fate.

The WWE NXT North American Champion explained in his chat with Bakers Bantering that while The Usos and Roman Reigns are fighting over leadership, The Judgment Day members are not.

"The Bloodline is a real family. Jey, Jimmy, and Solo, those are real brothers. And then Roman is their real cousin. That's a real family that has real family issues, right? And not to mention, Roman, The Head of the Table, wants to be the head of the table. He wants to be the leader. He wants to be the one calling the shots. So, now Jey challenged him to Tribal Combat, making him the one who wants to be The Tribal Chief and call the shots. So, they're fighting for a leader, right? But The Judgment Day, we don't really have a leader. We heard Triple H, we can argue that it's Rhea, we could argue that it's Finn, or even Damian. He didn't say anything about me for some reason, whatever that reason was. But we don't have a particular leader," he said.

WWE's Dominik Mysterio made a major announcement regarding his relationship with his real-life partner. Check it out here.

Please credit Bakers Bantering and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot