Unexpected motive behind WWE's decision to have Rhea Ripley drop championship, predicts ex-employee; massive star potentially returning

Bianca Belair will challenge Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. A former WWE employee recently suggested the match could turn into a Triple Threat with the third competitor being a currently-absent legend.

Rhea Ripley captured the Women's World Championship earlier this year on RAW's debut episode on Netflix. Although it seemed like she was heading to WrestleMania to defend her title against the Women's Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair, she surprisingly lost the championship to Iyo Sky last night on RAW. Over the past few hours, many have suggested the WrestleMania match could eventually turn into a Triple Threat.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci claimed the recent turn of events opens the door for the return of Becky Lynch, who has been absent since May 2024. The former floor manager stated that Sky's match against Belair could indeed become a Triple Threat with Lynch as the third competitor:

"This is the only thing that's opening the door for Becky for me right now is to have Iyo win tonight and somewhere down the road Becky comes back and they make that a Triple Threat or what. Because really, and like Gabby said, there's no star power here. When you tell me we're gonna have Iyo [vs.] Bianca instead of Rhea [vs.] Bianca, I'm like, 'Are you kidding me?' That's just bananas," he said.

Carlucci, who spent over 30 years in the promotion, pointed out that Triple H and his creative team must have reasons for having Ripley drop the title to Sky. Hence, he predicted that the company could be planting the seeds for The Man's comeback:

"And they don't do things just to do things. So, there's reasons why things are being done and that just opens the door a little more to bring Becky back in the conversation because as of right now, nobody's talking about Becky. So, you can see that happening and that is the only thing I can see happening. There's no way, and I'll go nuts if it happens, that's gonna be Iyo and Bianca at WrestleMania and not Rhea at all." [1:11:15 - 1:12:05]

Becky Lynch was namedropped last night on WWE RAW

The Man last wrestled in May 2024 when she lost to Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage match on RAW for the Women's World Championship. She has since reportedly left the promotion after her contract expired. Although reports suggested she had signed a new deal with WWE, the 38-year-old has yet to return to television.

Last night on the red brand, Becky Lynch was namedropped by CM Punk who is currently feuding with her husband, Seth Rollins. The Man responded by taking a massive dig at The Second City Saint on social media before quickly deleting her post.

It will be interesting to see if The Man returns ahead of WrestleMania 41.

