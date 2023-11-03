Unexpected real-life Bloodline member getting involved in Roman Reigns vs LA Knight match at WWE Crown Jewel is a possibility, suggests veteran

Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin believes Nia Jax could get involved in Roman Reigns' match against LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel.

Jax was initially released from her contract in November 2021. After nearly two years of absence, The Irresistible Force returned to the Stamford-based company last September. She is currently chasing the Women's World Championship. The Rock's second cousin will square off against Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Rhea Ripley for the title next Saturday at Crown Jewel.

On the same Premium Live Event, Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight. While addressing the upcoming fight between The Tribal Chief and The Megastar, Bin Hamin discussed who could get involved, including Bron Breakker and Solo Sikoa. The wrestling veteran also claimed Nia Jax could potentially help The Tribal Chief defeat The Megastar.

"You can make Nia a player if you wanted to," he said. [1:00:17 - 1:00:22]

The Stamford-based company preparing top SmackDown Superstar to take Roman Reigns' spot in the next two years is a possibility, believes veteran. Check out the details here.

Bin Hamin thinks Nia Jax should join The Bloodline in WWE

On a previous episode of The Friday Locker Room podcast, Bin Hamin discussed Nia Jax's return to the Stamford-based company and the criticism she had received for her performance.

The wrestling veteran urged the former RAW Women's Champion to ignore the criticism and focus on politicking and building to join Roman Reign's Bloodline faction.

"Get it out of your life if it's really doing that much to you because your return means more to your future that way. She should be politicking and building to join The Bloodline and become that instead of just being solo," he said.

Major star returning to WWE ring for the first time in four years to face former champion in Saudi Arabia would be a spectacle, claims Bin Hamin. Check out the details here.

Please credit The Monday Locker Room and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think