Unfortunate news for Roman reigns amid WWE absence

Former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is among the most popular stars in professional wrestling. However, The OTC failed to find a place on a major annual ranking for the second year running.Pro Wrestling Illustrated released this year's PWI 500 earlier today. While Reigns' archrival Cody Rhodes ranked at the top for a second year in a row, his former stablemate Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) took the second spot. Other WWE Superstars to make it to the top ten of the PWI 500 are Gunther (3rd spot), Jey Uso (6th spot), and Seth Rollins (8th spot).Unfortunately, Roman Reigns missed out on the PWI 500 just like last year, as he could not meet the required criteria. In the evaluation period between August 1, 2024, and July 31, 2025, the 40-year-old wrestled only eight matches, out of which only two were singles bouts. However, the PWI 500 requires a professional wrestler to have a minimum of ten one-on-one contests during the yearlong evaluation period.Roman Reigns has been away from WWE programming since the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event, where he was brutally attacked by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker following his win over The Aus-Zilla. He is likely to make his return ahead of Crown Jewel Perth, as he is being advertised for the show.Retired WWE Hall of Famer names Roman Reigns as the star he would wrestle if he ever returned to in-ring actionFormer WWE Champion Triple H announced his retirement from in-ring action in 2022. The Game left his boots inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 38, symbolizing the end of his wrestling career.Speaking on Good Morning America, the WWE Head of Creative was asked to name a current star he would like to wrestle in case of an in-ring return. Triple H mentioned Roman Reigns. The veteran lauded The OTC and predicted even bigger things for him.&quot;If I got back in at this point, I’d be wrestling Father Time is what I’d be doing. Nobody, mostly me, wants to see me back in the ring. I think in this moment right now, a current superstar, if I could go back in time and do what I did at my peak, it would be Roman Reigns. He’s a great guy, incredible talent, incredible performer. Out making movies right now, still a WWE Superstar, but branching out into Hollywood. He’s gonna be massive,&quot; Triple H said.Although the possibility of Triple H getting back in the squared circle is very low given his health condition, it will be intriguing to see if he ever gets involved in a storyline featuring The OTC in some other capacity.