Unfortunate news for WWE ahead of RAW

Unfortunate news for WWE has emerged ahead of tonight's episode of RAW in Springfield, Massachusetts. Tonight is the final edition of the red brand before Wrestlepalooza this weekend.WWE's product is incredibly popular at the moment, and it has caused a high demand for its tickets. However, many fans feel like they can no longer afford to attend the shows due to how expensive the ticket prices have become. The account &quot;WrestlingRepublic&quot; on Instagram ran a poll for fans, and a staggering 96% of the voters claimed that the promotion's ticket prices were too expensive. The promotion is on the road to Wrestlepalooza this Saturday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Triple H will be featured on Tony Hinchcliffe's popular Kill Tony podcast following tonight's show, and The Game teased his appearance earlier today on social media.It was also announced by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce earlier today that John Cena would be kicking off tonight's show ahead of his match against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza.TKO's Mark Shapiro comments on WWE's ticket pricesTKO's Chief Operating Officer, Mark Shapiro, recently commented on WWE's ticket prices and revealed that it was part of the company's strategy.Speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, Shapiro noted that Vince McMahon was pricing tickets to allow families to attend and that the company was now focused on maximizing profits. He also noted that the promotion was trying to replicate UFC's success when it came to ticket sales.&quot;We know we have more room to go. Why do we know that? UFC is breaking records everywhere they go. We know we have a lot of room there because Vince McMahon was primarily pricing tickets for families and wasn't totally focused on maxing the opportunity there. We see what we can do with the UFC and we're replicating that in terms of ticket yield and advance sales when it comes to OnLocation on the WWE side. It's really working out well," he said. [H/T: Fightful]Santino ☯️ @J_Santino13LINK@TKOGrp @WWENXT @Obaofwwe @TheCW TKO's big innovation for WWE? Raise ticket prices and call it 'yield management.' Wrestling fans call it greed. #WWE #TKOIt will be fascinating to see if the company ever decides to lower its ticket prices for fans down the line.