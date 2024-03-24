Unfortunate sign about Asuka's status after scary injury saw her pulled out of WWE event

Asuka was the big topic of conversation recently after she was left injured and limping following the March 15 episode of WWE SmackDown. Now, there's been an update about her health.

On that night, Dakota Kai was in a match against Bayley, with IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane at ringside, helping their friend whenever they could against the former leader of the group. During the match, it seemed like Asuka started to limp and went off-screen. Even IYO SKY was seen staring to the side with concern.

Whatever happened didn't stop Asuka, as she limped into the ring to attack Bayley. However, when on the floor, she was seen clutching her knee and hurt. Later, she was pulled from the weekend's live events, and it seemed like there was reason for concern.

When she finally appeared on last week's SmackDown without limping, it looked like she was finally better, but the star still didn't wrestle. Fans did hope to see her make an appearance on the live event circuit again, but the next day's event told a different story.

At last weekend's Road to WrestleMania live event, she was not present. The Damage CTRL saw Dakota Kai team up with IYO SKY and Kairi Sane to take on Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Naomi. Despite there being some reports that she wrestled, those present posted videos of Kai teaming with SKY and Sane without Asuka.

While Damage CTRL was not able to win, the fact that the former SmackDown Women's Champion was not at the house show seems to indicate that she's not cleared to wrestle yet, despite her appearance on SmackDown. WWE may be trying to be cautious by keeping the star out of live events.

Asuka does not have a match for WrestleMania yet

While the star may not be cleared to wrestle at the moment, WrestleMania is still two weeks away, and the Women's Tag Team Champions do not have a match on the two-night PLE.

Asuka recently gathered some support from everyone following Goldberg's disparaging comments about her, but she is yet to have a match set for WrestleMania.

The Pirate Princess and The Empress of Tomorrow are the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, so a last-minute match could still be added, especially with their recent feud with Bianca Belair and Naomi. It all depends on whether she's cleared. Fans will have to wait and see how it plays out.

We at Sportskeeda wish The Empress of Tomorrow a swift recovery.