Unfortunate stat about The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

An unfortunate stat about The Judgment Day has surfaced online following this week's edition of WWE RAW. Last night's show was the final edition of the red brand before Bash in Berlin this weekend.

Dominik Mysterio announced that he would be entering the Intercontinental Championship tournament on RAW. The faction then battled the Latino World Order in an Eight-Man Tag Team match and picked up the victory following Liv Morgan's interference. The Women's World Champion helped JD McDonagh and Finn Balor capture the World Tag Team Championship from Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) on the June 24 edition of RAW.

As pointed out by WrestleTracker on Instagram, Balor and McDonagh have not defended the titles since winning them. It has been 64 days so far without Balor and McDonagh putting the World Tag Team Championship on the line in a televised match.

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio will take on The Terror Twins (Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest) in a highly anticipated Mixed Tag Team match this Saturday at WWE Bash in Berlin.

Former WWE employee predicts 27-year-old will become the leader of The Judgment Day

A former WWE employee recently suggested that Dominik Mysterio could become the new leader of The Judgment Day instead of Finn Balor.

Dirty Dom betrayed Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam earlier this month and helped Liv Morgan retain the Women's World Championship. Finn Balor interfered in the World Heavyweight Championship match between Damian Priest and Gunther, and cost The Archer of Infamy the title at the premium live event as well.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci predicted Dominik Mysterio would eventually become the leader of the heel faction on RAW.

"[Is Dom, not Finn, actually carrying this faction now?] Not at the moment. But down the line, Dominik is gonna be the leader of The Judgment Day, with Liv leading the way with Dominik and the puppeteer. Like we said, Liv is gonna dictate everything that goes on in Judgment Day, and she's gonna sneakily do cr*p that pi** other people off. And he's gonna blame this one, and he's gonna blame that one. And down the road, Dominik is gonna be the leader of The Judgment Day. You watch," he said. [From 07:10 to 07:36]

You can check out the video below:

Dominik Mysterio announced that he would be entering the Intercontinental Championship number one contender's tournament on RAW to determine Bron Breakker's next challenger during last night's show. It will be interesting to see if Mysterio can win the tournament in the weeks ahead to earn a shot at the IC Title.

