Unfortunate trend reveals WWE will end seven-year streak at WrestleMania 41

WWE is running wide open through one of its busiest WrestleMania seasons ever. The action really picked up with the 38th annual Royal Rumble, but since then, plans have drastically changed. New information making the rounds is revealing how the WrestleMania main events were heavily impacted this year.

Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair secured WrestleMania 41 spots by winning the Royal Rumble matches on February 1. Flair later challenged Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship, while Uso has challenged World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The WWE Royal Rumble winners typically headline WrestleMania in one of the main events, but this year, it's rumored that the top men's match will be John Cena vs. Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, plus Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY for the World Women's Championship, which may feature Rhea Ripley.

Big Match John and The EST stamped their WrestleMania tickets by winning the WWE Elimination Chamber matches on March 1. After the latest WrestleMania developments, fans have taken to social media to discuss how this year's big event will be the first time in seven years that a Rumble victor will not be in one of the WrestleMania main events.

Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura won at The Rumble the last time a situation like this emerged in 2018. The Empress of Tomorrow won the inaugural Women's Rumble, but WrestleMania 34 saw then-champion Flair snap Asuka's winning streak in the second match on the main card, while Nakamura failed to dethrone then-WWE Champion AJ Styles in the 9th match of the 14-match card, which featured three pre-show bouts.

WrestleMania 34 was headlined by then-champion Brock Lesnar retaining over Roman Reigns, while the final women's match aired before Nakamura vs. Styles with Nia Jax dethroning then-champion Alexa Bliss. Royal Rumble winners who have worked the WrestleMania main event since 2018 are Becky Lynch in 2019, Drew McIntyre in 2020, Bianca Belair on Night One in 2021 and Edge on Night Two, Brock Lesnar in 2022, and Cody Rhodes in 2023 and 2024.

Updated lineup for WWE WrestleMania Vegas

The 41st annual WrestleMania PLE will take place in just 25 days. Below is the updated lineup:

Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins Women's World Championship: IYO SKY (c) or Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

WrestleMania 41 will air live from Allegiant Stadium near Las Vegas on April 19 and 20. Peacock will air the big event in the United States, while Netflix will carry the show internationally.

