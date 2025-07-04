Unfortunate update on Cody Rhodes' WWE status following blockbuster announcement

An unfortunate update has recently come to light regarding Cody Rhodes' WWE status after his huge announcement outside the world of professional wrestling. The American Nightmare is set to star in the upcoming Street Fighter movie.
At Night of Champions, Cody Rhodes defeated his mentor, Randy Orton, in the King of the Ring tournament final to earn a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena. The two will lock horns at SummerSlam, scheduled for August 2 and 3.
Ahead of this highly anticipated clash, a huge announcement recently revealed that Rhodes would star as Guile in the upcoming Street Fighter movie. This announcement followed his wrestling peer, Roman Reigns, being cast as Akuma in the same film.
Similar to a recent unfortunate update on Roman Reigns, his rival, Cody Rhodes, may also miss several WWE dates after SummerSlam 2025, as the movie will begin production in August 2025 in Australia.
Cody Rhodes talked about his upcoming match against John Cena at WWE SummerSlam
During a recent edition of Busted Open 24/7, Cody Rhodes said that he was taking all the responsibility for fans not feeling satisfied with his match against John Cena at WrestleMania 41 and suggested that people will enjoy their rematch at SummerSlam.
The American Nightmare added that he was looking forward to facing Cena once again.
"I don't want to go as far as making any promises, but I can tell you, the goal with SummerSlam is if people felt a certain way about WrestleMania, I would put that all on my back and take all the credit and responsibility for perhaps not feeling satisfied. I'd like to get him to the finish line with SummerSlam. Very much looking forward to doing this dance again," Rhodes said.
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at SummerSlam 2025.
