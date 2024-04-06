Unfortunate WWE botch almost costs current champion in title match

An unfortunate botch nearly cost a champion the title during the WWE NXT Stand and Deliver Premium Live Event.

In the first championship match of WrestleMania weekend, The Wolf Dogs (Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin) defended the NXT Tag Team Championship against Frazer and Axiom. The two teams put on a highly entertaining back-and-forth contest, which ended with the champions standing tall and retaining their title.

The challengers did not let Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker enter the ring, as they hit a series of high-flying moves even before the bell rang. They used their speed and agility to good effect before the champions slowly crawled their way back into the contest.

As the match progressed, an unfortunate botch nearly cost Corbin when The Wolf Dogs tried to hit a combo Hurricanrana/Powerbomb onto Axiom. But the former Money in the Bank winner could not get into position and got kicked in the head. However, Corbin still tried to secure the win, only for Frazer to break up the pin.

You can watch the sequence below:

The Wolf Dogs have been dominant champions since they won the title by defeating Tony D'Angelo and Channing Stacks Lorenzo on WWE's developmental brand.

