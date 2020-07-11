Unique stipulation match for Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus at Extreme Rules announced

It seems like Jeff Hardy and Sheamus are set to have a unique cinematic match at Extreme Rules.

Jeff Hardy and Sheamus have been feuding against each other for the past few months.

Jeff Hardy and Sheamus will have a Bar Fight at 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules'.

The feud between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus was added with another layer on this week's episode of SmackDown as Jeff Hardy was a guest on Miz TV.

It was revealed during the segment that Sheamus will take on Jeff Hardy in a Bar Fight at 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules'.

Sheamus also reacted to the unique match stipulation with the following tweet:

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus - The feud thus far

Jeff Hardy's storyline with Sheamus began in March after the Charismatic Engima returned from a relatively lengthy hiatus from in-ring action. Sheamus made many disrespectful comments about Jeff Hardy's real-life struggles with substance abuse and the two men faced each other on the SmackDown episode of May 12th, which Hardy won.

The storyline kicked up a notch when Jeff Hardy was arrested in a hit-and-run incident which was booked to write Elias off TV.

It was later revealed that Sheamus was responsible for the incident and Jeff Hardy went on to interfere in The Celtic Warrior's match Daniel Bryan on an episode of SmackDown.

What followed was one of the most controversial angles on WWE TV of the year as Sheamus demanded that Jeff Hardy undergo a urine test to prove his sobriety. Jeff Hardy passed the test and also drenched Sheamus with his own urine. The segment, as you may have imagined, wasn't that well-received by the fanbase. The report about the segment happening was first revealed by Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy.

Jeff Hardy and Sheamus faced each other at Backlash in a relatively lengthy match in which the Irish Superstar picked up the victory.

The angle continued as Sheamus hosted the toast to Jeff Hardy. The segment closed out an episode of SmackDown and ended with Hardy taking out Sheamus' personal bartender with a bottle attack to the head followed by a Swanton Bomb.

On this week's episode, Hardy joined Miz and John Morrison on the latest edition of Miz TV. As expected, Miz and Morrison put Hardy down with their disparaging comments before Miz informed Hardy that he would be facing Sheamus in a Bar Fight at Extreme Rules.

Jeff Hardy went on to defeat Miz in a singles match in the first match of the episode, with Sheamus also making an appearance on the big screen from his home.

Jeff Hardy will take on Sheamus in a Bar Fight at Extreme Rules, and we assume it will be a cinematic match that will be taped in advance. The match could also mark the end of the storyline at a time when there are reports about Jeff Hardy's uncertain future in the company.