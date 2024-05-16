Unique WWE star may be destined for greatness, according to Konnan: 'Nobody else does' that

Former WCW star Konnan believes a newly-promoted WWE star has the potential to be great. The veteran thinks that the star is unique in a way, but he still needs to develop his character to succeed.

On the latest episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan and Glen Gilberti discussed Ilja Dragunov, who was called up to the main roster in the WWE Draft. Konnan has been impressed with him, while Gilberti has his doubts about The Mad Dragon.

Here's what Konnan had to say about Dragunov:

"He is a little bit on the small side. They have a lot of great workers so he needs to get some sort of character development. He's great in the ring. He makes a lot of facial where he's really mad that nobody else does so that kind of sets him apart." [From 05:37 to 05:50]

Check out the video below:

Ilja Dragunov is certainly a unique superstar because of his look, style, and overall ring presence. Dragunov's intensity is unmatched and his facial expressions are always on point.

As mentioned above, he's on the shorter side, but that didn't hold back stars such as Shawn Michaels, Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, and others. He's less than a month into his tenure on the main roster, and there's certainly plenty of time for The Mad Dragon to develop his character to get more fans invested in him.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Ilja Dragunov main eventing this week's RAW

Ilja Dragunov faced off against Jey Uso in the main event of WWE RAW this week. It was a quarterfinal matchup in the King of the Ring tournament, with the winner battling Gunther in the semifinals next week.

Dragunov had the match won, but Jey countered the Torpedo Moscow with a Spear. Jey then climbed the ropes and hit the Uso Splash for the pinfall victory. WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley loved the idea of booking the former NXT Champion in the main event to keep people invested in him despite the loss.

"They are establishing new characters. I get everything they're doing. Like, the new ladies that they have on board, the NXT call-ups, Dragunov, like last night. Great job of positioning Dragunov in a main event last night, despite losing the match, still great perception. Main event. Got over in the match despite not going over," Dudley said on 'Busted Open Radio.' [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Check out the video:

Ilja Dragunov is expected to bounce back from his loss, especially after teasing a matchup with Gunther. The two had a storied rivalry in NXT a few years ago, so there's a possibility that it could get reignited at some point on the main roster.