Unseen footage: Damian Priest receives props from The Undertaker in front of his family

Damian Priest won the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time in his career at WrestleMania Sunday. During a post-match celebration backstage with his family, The Undertaker approached Priest to congratulate him.

One can think of WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker as the Ghost of WrestleMania Past at this point. His shocking cameo in the main event of last weekend's spectacular evoked a loud reaction from the Philly crowd.

While from a storyline standpoint it did not make much sense, The Phenom's name is so closely associated with the grand stage that no one complained about his return being placed there.

Earlier in the evening, Damian Priest had cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre, who had just won the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins. WWE has now released footage of The Deadman congratulating Priest backstage.

The Hall of Famer then greeted the new champion's father and brothers. Being one of his idols, The Judgment Day star was naturally ecstatic to see Taker.

Speaking of The Undertaker and Damian Priest, the latter's stablemate, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, has now found a non-PG nickname for The Archer of Infamy, which fans seem to have approved. The 41-year-old wrestler would later reveal that he has no idea why Ripley would always tease him with random things as most of it does not make sense.

Priest also recently disclosed that he feared getting released by WWE around the time talks of introducing The Judgment Day were going on.

Will WWE book Damian Priest vs. R-Truth for the World Heavyweight Championship?

Damian Priest's new challenger is "Main Event" Jey Uso. The former Bloodline member won the number-one contendership on RAW this week.

Be that as it may, wrestling veteran Konnan claimed on Keepin' It 100 that he has a feeling R-Truth could get booked for a massive world title shot against Damian Priest in the coming months. Konnan is a fan of the storyline, with the latest development taking place on RAW:

"Let me tell you how great their bookings have been lately because I'm telling you what they're going to do here. They love Truth. Truth is 50-something years old. He's done everything they've asked him to do, and he's one of the most over characters on the show right now. I think they can keep telling the story, and they can get a PPV title match between Truth and Priest out of it. I think the fans will buy it too."

Truth and The Miz wound up crashing The Judgment Day's celebration, only to receive a beatdown. A Six-Man Tag Team match immediately followed, but started out as a 2-on-3 Handicap. However, in the closing moments of the bout, John Cena came out to aid the babyfaces.

