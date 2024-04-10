Drew McIntyre does not walk his talk, claims 41-year-old WWE star

Drew McIntyre may have finally done what he set out to do many months ago at WWE WrestleMania XL last weekend, but his night ended on a sour note. According to Damian Priest, the man who stole the World Heavyweight Championship from the Scotsman, McIntyre only has himself to blame.

Drew's brief moment under the sun after winning the belt from Seth Rollins was cut short by Damian Priest. An irate McIntyre called The Archer of Infamy a "transitional champion" on the RAW after WrestleMania.

Touching upon The Scottish Warrior's comments on WWE's The Bump, Priest fired back. He claimed that Drew McIntyre does not back up his words with actions. When Megan Morant stated that it must have been tough to hear McIntyre call him a "transitional champion," Priest responded with:

"Not if it's not true. I could care less what Drew says. Drew's been talking for months. That's all he does is talk. He's forgot how to deliver, and that's why he lost at WrestleMania, that's why he lost on RAW," he said, referring to the Fatal 4-Way number-one contenders match. "The old Drew McIntyre, the one that he always talks about, when he had his moment but there was no fans, that guy handled business. This guy, all he does is talk, and complain, and whine, and then he loses."

Check out the video below:

On the RAW after WrestleMania, CM Punk's interference during the Fatal 4-Way allowed Jey Uso to take advantage and hit Drew McIntyre with a Spear and a Splash off the top rope for the 1-2-3. It appears that Main Event Jey is Priest's first challenger.

Does WWE have an immediate plan for CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre?

Looking at the recent issues between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, one can safely assume that The Straight Edge Superstar will lace up his boots sooner rather than later. Post-RAW, he disclosed to the fans in attendance that that will indeed be the case the next time he is in Philadelphia.

The company has a few overseas shows in the coming months, with one of them being in Glasgow, Scotland. WWE is bringing back Clash at the Castle after a largely successful first edition in 2022, which emanated from Cardiff, Wales. The event was headlined by Drew McIntyre's quest to become the WWE Champion by dethroning Roman Reigns.

If you use the quote, please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you see Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk happening at Clash at the Castle 2024? Yes. Drew McIntyre will end CM Punk in Scotland. No. The babyface-heel dynamic won't work in Drew's home country. 0 votes View Discussion