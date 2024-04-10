CM Punk reacts to major swerve on WWE RAW

CM Punk has reacted to a major swerve that took place during last night's edition of WWE RAW. There was a Fatal Four-Way match between Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, Bronson Reed, and Ricochet to determine the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship last night.

Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to become champion during Night Two of WrestleMania XL. However, the veteran approached CM Punk at the announce table and started taunting the controversial star. Punk then tripped McIntyre up and bashed him over the head with his cast. Damian Priest then quickly cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Last night on RAW, Punk tripped up the Scotsman again as he was going for a Claymore. The distraction allowed Jey Uso to win the match and become the number one contender.

CM Punk took to his Instagram story today to react to the major swerve at the conclusion of WWE RAW. He shared an image of himself and Jey Uso shaking hands as seen in the image below.

Punk shares an image with Jey Uso on his Instagram story.

WWE veteran on AEW airing footage of CM Punk's fight with Jack Perry this week on Dynamite

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has reacted to the news that AEW President Tony Khan will be airing the backstage footage of the altercation between Jack Perry and CM Punk this week on Dynamite.

Tony Khan fired Punk last September following the altercation and claimed that his life was in danger as well. Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran predicted AEW is showing the footage as a way to bring Jack Perry back to the company.

"Well, they are showing the footage because then The Buckaroos [Young Bucks] are going to say, 'See Jack Perry could've kicked his a** but he didn't life a finger because he was professional and the other guy choked him out so, therefore, we fired the other guy and we're bringing Jack back," he said. [From 11:35 to 11:52]

You can check out Cornette's comments in the video below:

CM Punk is currently out of action with a torn tricep but has remained relevant on WWE television. It will be interesting to see if the 45-year-old will have any reaction to the All In 2023 fight footage being aired this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

