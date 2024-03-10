[Unseen footage] What did Seth Rollins do off-air after Cody Rhodes slapped The Rock?

A fan managed to capture footage of Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes mere minutes after the latter slapped The Rock on SmackDown.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and Rollins came face-to-face with The Rock and Roman Reigns. Things got heated up pretty quickly after The Rock called Cody a 'mistake.' This led to The American Nightmare slapping The Rock to a loud pop from the capacity crowd.

The Rock and Roman Reigns left without retaliating after SmackDown went off the air. Soon after, Cody and Seth Rollins headed backstage as well. The Visionary did Cody's 'Woah' taunt on the entranceway, and a fan captured the insane footage.

Check it out below:

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' relationship

Cody kicked off a feud with Rollins immediately after returning to WWE two years ago. He went on to defeat The Visionary in three back-to-back Premium Live Events matches. Rhodes and Rollins aren't the best of friends in real life but have formed an alliance to put an end to The Bloodline.

Here's what the World Heavyweight Champion had to say about Rhodes while speaking with Sports Illustrated last year:

"Our relationship is very complex," Rollins said. "I think that's the best way to put it. I think there's a mutual respect there. Obviously, I think when you have two guys at our caliber, there's respect, but there's also a level of competition. There's a healthy jealousy in some capacity on both sides. He has mentioned recently that we both [are] vying constantly to be the top guy on the top show 'Monday Night Raw,' and that's the truth. And so, there's respect. Friendship, I don't know that I would go that far, but yeah, it's very complex situation between the two of us, that's for sure."

Rollins and Rhodes will fight The Bloodline on Night 1 of WrestleMania XL. The bout is rightfully being called the biggest tag team match of all time.

Will Seth Rollins betray Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL? Sound off!

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE