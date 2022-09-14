Update on backstage reaction to WWE RAW ratings drop

WWE RAW saw a fall in both its viewership and key demographic numbers this week, new reports confirmed.

This week's show featured the in-ring debut of Johnny Gargano, who defeated Alpha Academy's Chad Gable. It also saw the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions crowned, as Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Alliyah for the belts. Additionally, Kevin Owens delivered an excellent promo on Austin Theory, and Matt Riddle was offered a spot in heel group The Judgment Day.

Despite this, this week's show witnessed a fall in its ratings due to the return of Monday Night Football. However, new reports seem to confirm that the rating drop has not affected backstage morale in the company. As per Fightful Select, many backstage within "The E" were expecting a drop with the start of the new NFL season. It is also worth noting that the show has seen a rise in its ratings since the retirement of Vince McMahon back in July.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston



The Emmys were also on NBC with a 1.09 demo rating and 5.9 million viewers.



Full report: Monday Night Football’s season premiere (Broncos vs. Seahawks) had a total of 19.8 million viewers and a combined 5.57 P18-49 rating across ESPN, ABC, and ESPN2.The Emmys were also on NBC with a 1.09 demo rating and 5.9 million viewers.Full report: patreon.com/posts/71937032 Monday Night Football’s season premiere (Broncos vs. Seahawks) had a total of 19.8 million viewers and a combined 5.57 P18-49 rating across ESPN, ABC, and ESPN2.The Emmys were also on NBC with a 1.09 demo rating and 5.9 million viewers.📋 Full report: patreon.com/posts/71937032 https://t.co/BCCjNHudvz

This week's edition of RAW also saw the new heel Dominik Mysterio take on WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The Rated-R Superstar was attacked by The Judgment Day and was once again left laying.

What did the WWE RAW ratings look like this week?

As previously mentioned, Monday Night RAW saw a fall in ratings this week, both in viewership and in the key 18-49 demographic.

Last week's episode scored over 2 million viewers, but this week's show, however, scored less than 1.7 million. It also scored a 0.44 in the key 19 - 49 demographic, a significant fall from the previous episode's 0.58. These figures were announced by Brandon Thurston.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

1,709,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.44

#7 cable original in P18-49

patreon.com/wrestlenomics WWE Raw last night on USA Network (8-11pm):1,709,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.44#7 cable original in P18-49 WWE Raw last night on USA Network (8-11pm):1,709,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.44#7 cable original in P18-49📊 patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/hDckbu5Vn7

Many backstage in WWE will be looking to bounce back from this minor setback, with WWE RAW hopefully returning to the 1.9 - 2.2 million average viewership. This has been a regular "ballpark" figure since SummerSlam 2022

What do you think of the fall in WWE RAW ratings? Did you enjoy this week's show? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

