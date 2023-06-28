Update on Bron Breakker's potential heat from WWE - Reports

WWE NXT's Bron Breakker recently wrestled World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a losing effort. The position he was put in itself evidently shows how the company views him.

Despite several rumors floating online during WrestleMania season about Breakker's main roster debut, the 25-year-old was ultimately retained in the developmental brand.

His father, Rick Steiner, got caught up in some major controversy recently for making transphobic comments towards IMPACT wrestler Gisele Shaw. The behavior was even corroborated by several people who witnessed it.

As per Fightful Select (subscription required), Steiner even confirmed that he made derogatory comments to multiple people, albeit those that are aware of this had not given any further details regarding the matter.

However, this is not going to affect Bron Breakker, who recently spoke to USA Today, revealing that his father's comments do not reflect him as a person. While WWE has no heat on the former NXT Champion, Rick Steiner will not be working with the company for quite some time.

Fightful even confirmed that WWE sources were not considering holding Breakker responsible for something his father did. The young star has had no character issues whatsoever since joining the global juggernaut.

Rick Steiner and Bron Breakker weigh in on the WWE star's last name

The "Steiner" name has been part of the wrestling business since the late 20th century, and despite this, WWE opted to drop Bron's last name, which led him to adapt his stage name Breakker. During Table for 3, Rick Steiner went on to say on record that he believes the Stamford-based promotion came up with the name Bron Breakker.

However, the former NXT Champion clarified:

"I kind of came up with it from football and just playing football I tried to hurt people or break people in half when I was blocking," Breakker said. "That's kind of how I came up with the name and I don't feel like we need to use the [Steiner] name for me to be successful. I mean, I think I should, just go my own, go my own route and pay tribute to [The Steiner Brothers.]" [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

At 25 years young, Bron Breakker has held the NXT Championship twice, with a combined reign of 425 days. It remains to be seen whether he will finally make his debut to the main roster following a standout match against Seth Rollins at NXT Gold Rush.

