25-year-old star must get revenge on Seth Rollins at WWE Money in the Bank

Seth Rollins has made a lot of enemies since becoming the World Heavyweight Champion, and one of them could be looking for revenge at WWE Money in the Bank.

The Visionary successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker in the main event of tonight's NXT. Seth has vowed to be a fighting champion and continues to prove that every week.

Rollins entered his match against Bron Breakker feeling the effects of the three Coup de Graces he received from Finn Balor last night on WWE RAW. He had his ribs heavily taped but still elected to hit a Frog Splash off the top rope that sent Breakker through the announce table. Seth was able to beat the former NXT Champion after hitting two Stomps in the middle of the ring.

The 25-year-old appeared on this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW and claimed that fans will be seeing a lot more of him on the red brand moving forward. Bron could decide he's accomplished everything in WWE NXT and head to the main roster to go after Seth Rollins' championship after coming up short tonight.

The up-and-coming star should get revenge on Rollins by attacking the champion at WWE Money in the Bank. Breakker could attack after the match if Rollins retains, or may decide to immediately make an impact on the main roster and cost Seth the title on July 1st.

Seth Rollins on the type of champion he wants to be in WWE

Seth Rollins recently noted that he doesn't want to be the type of champion that Brock Lesnar was, and that he wants to help the business overall during his time as World Heavyweight Champion.

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail, the 37-year-old compared himself to Brock Lesnar and claimed that he doesn't want his title reign to resemble The Beast's. Seth Rollins added that he wants to be like the superstars he idolized growing up and improve the business.

“I never really wanted to be a Brock Lesnar, that really wasn’t the type of champion I wanted to be. I saw what that did to us as a roster and as a business, and I didn’t like it, and if I ever was going to be a champion and the guy at the top, I wanted to be like the guys I idolized and not the guys I thought were not great for the business overall," said Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker had a great match tonight on WWE NXT, but it was just a preview of what they are capable of when working together.

Finn Balor once again attacked the World Heavyweight Champion after his title defense and targeted his injured ribs with a steel chair. Only time will tell if Seth can overcome his injuries and defeat Finn Balor at Money in the Bank on July 1st.

