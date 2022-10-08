Update on Daniel Cormier's status in WWE following Extreme Rules

Daniel Cormier is scheduled to be the special guest referee at the Fight Pit match this Saturday but isn't expected to stick around in WWE following Extreme Rules.

Ariel Helwani of BT Sport made the shocking announcement on social media this week that the UFC legend will be the referee at Extreme Rules. The UFC legend appeared during this past Monday's RAW to tell the two stars that at Extreme Rules it will be all business. Riddle and Rollins then brawled after the show.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cormier is only committed to appearing on WWE Extreme Rules. He has not signed a long-term contract with the company. It was also noted that there are currently no plans for his appearance at the Premium Live Event tomorrow night to set up an angle for something in the future.

Matt Riddle opens up on his heat with Seth Rollins ahead of WWE Extreme Rules

The rivalry between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins has gotten incredibly personal. Seth has referenced Riddle's family troubles several times, so it makes sense that the two wrestlers need to settle their differences inside the Fight Pit this Saturday.

Speaking with WWE RAW announcer Corey Graves on his After the Bell podcast, Riddle admitted that the two never really liked each other. The Original Bro also brought up Seth bringing up personal issues during their promos as of late:

"Everybody can relate about being the small brother or friend that just wants to be cool and have the other brother like him. That's me and Randy,"said Riddle. "With Seth, it's just two guys that don't like each other. Seth has talked some c**p that he shouldn't be talking. We're at that point where we're like, I want to hurt him physically, mentally, and emotionally, and he does too."

The Visionary and The Original Bro were originally scheduled to meet at WWE SummerSlam but the match was canceled. They battled at Clash at the Castle and Seth Rollins emerged victorious. Riddle is a former UFC fighter, so the Fight Pit stipulation is certainly an advantage for him. However, Rollins already has a victory over The Original Bro.

