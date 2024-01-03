Update on Dolph Ziggler's plans outside of WWE

There has been an update on Dolph Ziggler's plans following his WWE release.

The Showoff was a part of the wave of releases in September following the promotion's merger with UFC's parent company, Endeavor. It has also been reported that over 100 employees were released behind the scenes following last year's merger.

Ziggler's final match in WWE was against JD McDonagh and it ended in a double countout on the May 29 edition of RAW. The veteran will be returning to the ring later this month at World Wrestling Council's Euphoria show.

The veteran will also be making an appearance during WrestleMania weekend in Philadelphia. The 43-year-old will be making his WrestleCon debut later this year in April and the convention's official X account made the announcement today.

Former WWE writer believes Dolph Ziggler should have replaced Adam Pearce

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently claimed that Dolph Ziggler should have replaced Adam Pearce as an authority figure in WWE.

Ziggler signed with the promotion in 2004 and had a remarkable 19-year career as a superstar. Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Vince Russo stated that Ziggler could have been a better version of the RAW GM on WWE television.

"If I'm in that meeting [about WWE releases], whoever's in there, [Bruce] Prichard and Vince [McMahon] – I know those two are definitely in that meeting – and they're going through that list, I swear to God, bro, if Dolph Ziggler is on that list and I'm a creative guy and I'm in that meeting, I'm gonna say, 'You mean to tell me that Dolph Ziggler would not make a better Adam Pearce?' Seriously, bro?" Russo stated. [31:30 – 32:02]

The former World Heavyweight Champion's brother, Ryan Nemeth, is currently a member of All Elite Wrestling's roster. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the veteran in the world of professional wrestling.

