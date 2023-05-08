Update on the future of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship reign

Despite spending months of torment by his friend being part of The Bloodline, Kevin Owens buried the hatchet with Sami Zayn on the Road to WrestleMania 39, and the duo captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the show.

However, this Saturday in Puerto Rico, The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and The Usos emphatically defeated Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn in a six-man tag team match after Sikoa pinned the Original Bro.

During the bout, Michael Cole specifically pointed out on commentary that the tag titles will remain unified and that the champions will travel between shows. The duo retained the belts in a WrestleMania rematch against The Usos on the April 28 episode of SmackDown.

Despite being drafted to RAW originally, one can expect them to show up on both brands from hereon.

Many people did not believe in Kevin Owens initially, reveals WWE Hall of Famer

Booker T recently made a revelation about The Prizefighter, claiming that despite Owens hitting the ball out of the park from the getgo, including an NXT Championship reign and a main roster feud against WWE legend John Cena, a lot of people backstage did not believe that the Canadian was a credible star.

"I always said that dude was money, from day one. Always said Kevin Owens was money," Booker T said. "A lot of people didn't believe in Kevin Owens, just because he wasn't the prototypical wrestler. He didn't have that prototypical main event look. This dude, he's paid his dues more than anything. This guy weathered the storm."

The former World Heavyweight Champion concluded by stating that Kevin Owens won the WWE Universe over by attrition.

"The one thing about some wrestlers is, they may not have that prototypical look. They may not be the chose one. They may not be the guy that is looking to be the face of the company, or anything like that, but they win by attrition, and that's what this kid Kevin Owens has done. He's won by attrition."

Captain Zach @CapZachYoung @WrestleOps Has anyone gone for Kevin Owens vs John Cena at Elimination Chamber 2015? Genuinely a modern classic @WrestleOps Has anyone gone for Kevin Owens vs John Cena at Elimination Chamber 2015? Genuinely a modern classic https://t.co/xpKKhHFvJS

Kevin Owens won his first WWE main roster match against John Cena at Elimination Chamber 2015. A few months later, he won the Intercontinental Championship, and a little over a year later, he won the Universal Championship.

The Prizefighter has accomplished several incredible feats throughout his nine-year-long career with the global juggernaut company. He even main-evented two WrestleMania events back-to-back, including a one-on-one encounter with the returning Steve Austin, who wrestled his first match in 19 years against Owens.

Read more about what Stone Cold had to say about his WrestleMania 38 match against Kevin Owens here.

Recommended Video Secret behind Brock Lesnar ATTACKING Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW revealed

Poll : 0 votes