Update on Seth Rollins after major injury scare ahead of Royal Rumble and WrestleMania

The last thing WWE wants heading into WrestleMania season is its top stars getting injured, as Seth Rollins was recently involved in a scary moment on RAW. Fans of the former world champion would be glad to know that he's doing just fine based on his most recent appearance.

Seth Rollins faced Austin Theory in the main event of the latest RAW episode and was seen clutching his knee after the match. This was an obvious concern as many believed Rollins legitimately hurt himself in the United States Championship match.

WWE needs all hands on deck as Royal Rumble approaches, and thankfully for the company, it looks like Seth Rollins will not miss any TV time.

The Visionary was spotted at Abundant Health Phys Med in his hometown of Davenport, Iowa, for an IV drip therapy. Going by a post on the Chiropractor clinic's official Instagram handle, Seth is "not sick or in bad health," seemingly confirming that he isn't seriously injured.

Here's what was revealed about Seth Rollins' current status in the IG post:

"**Please note, all is well here. No one is sick or in bad health** 🙌🏻 Thank you @wwerollins for coming in today to experience our IV drip therapy. Another Meyers Cocktail on the books! What is this doing for him?? Assisting with optimal athletic performance and recovery, immune system strengthening, and anti aging from the inside out just to name a few!"

What happened on Monday Night RAW with Seth Rollins?

As noted above, Seth Rollins closed out the first RAW episode of 2023 with an action-packed United States Championship match against Austin Theory. While the young superstar had a night to remember, Rollins wasn't as lucky as he not only lost but also wasn't moving comfortably after the cameras stopped rolling.

Rollins put up the 'X' sign, prompting the referee to do the same as the WWE medical team quickly rushed to the ring.

As seen in the footage below, Corey Graves even left the commentary booth to check on Rollins and ensure that the superstar got the help he needed.

Seth Rollins Fanpage @WWERollinsArmy_ " first & he asked the referee why he didn't call for it then the referee also does " " sign at Raw.



The former Universal Champion has faced multiple issues with his knee throughout his career, and his most ardent followers will be relieved by the latest update regarding his health.

While the 36-year-old Superstar will surely be one of WWE's top talents during Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, what do you think lies ahead in his future from a creative standpoint? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

