"You’re gonna miss WrestleMania" - Wrestling world shows concern for Seth Rollins after he breaks silence following recent injury

The wrestling world has reacted to Seth Rollins breaking his silence after seemingly suffering an injury on WWE RAW.

Austin Theory successfully defended the United States Championship against Rollins on this week's RAW. Post-match footage of Rollins suffering an injury surfaced online as the referee threw the 'X' sign.

Taking to Twitter, the former Universal Champion sent a three-word message, hinting that he might be sidelined long-term. Fans reacted to the tweet by showing their concern for Rollins.

Check out Rollins' tweet and the reactions to it below:

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps @WWERollins i can’t tell but so badly want to assume ur okay & nothing major was resulted, speedy recovery if not :( @WWERollins i can’t tell but so badly want to assume ur okay & nothing major was resulted, speedy recovery if not :(

ZENKHI @ZENKHIII @WWERollins If injured hope it’s a fast recovery. Come back better champ. You still have ALOT to give the business. Still my top guy. @WWERollins If injured hope it’s a fast recovery. Come back better champ. You still have ALOT to give the business. Still my top guy.

i. @raallins @WWERollins get better soon. u deserve a break for legitimately being the hardest working member of the roster anyways!!! ur comeback will be legendary 🖤🤍 @WWERollins get better soon. u deserve a break for legitimately being the hardest working member of the roster anyways!!! ur comeback will be legendary 🖤🤍💛

Britt|| Fan Account @brittylovesluke @WWERollins I really hope you are okay, but if not, just focus on getting better and make YOU the priority. We will all be here ready to sing YOUR song when you come back!!🤍🤍 I love you forever, King @WWERollins I really hope you are okay, but if not, just focus on getting better and make YOU the priority. We will all be here ready to sing YOUR song when you come back!!🤍🤍 I love you forever, King♥️

Trell! @kintr3ll , wishing you a speedy recovery dog , the ring not the same without you 🤞🏽 @WWERollins Noooooo, wishing you a speedy recovery dog , the ring not the same without you 🤞🏽 @WWERollins Noooooo 😭, wishing you a speedy recovery dog , the ring not the same without you 🤞🏽

Andrea @Poptartisbetter @WWERollins I hope you won't be out for 6-9months like your last knee injury. You put on a banger last night! Praying for a quick recovery. @WWERollins I hope you won't be out for 6-9months like your last knee injury. You put on a banger last night! Praying for a quick recovery.

Rollins previously suffered a long-term knee injury back in 2015 during a house show in Dublin, Ireland. Upon his return, he used the same 'Redesign. Rebuild. Reclaim' motto.

Corey Graves was also seen rushing to the ring to help Rollins. He also has a lot of history, with the WWE star having crossed paths with him previously.

Will Ospreay recently challenged Seth Rollins to a match

NJPW star Will Ospreay recently invited Seth Rollins to Japan for a blockbuster match between the two men.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ospreay mentioned that the issues between him and Rollins have been resolved.

"I think it will be good, I mean, obviously all the smoke is clear between myself and Seth [Rollins] but there's always that desire that wants to see two guys that beat the cr*p out of one another. So, if Seth's got bit of an issue then I've got bit of an issue. So, he's more than welcome to come over to Japan," he said.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ In our Exclusive Interview, Will Ospreay talked about a potential match against Seth Rollins. In our Exclusive Interview, Will Ospreay talked about a potential match against Seth Rollins. https://t.co/6i9YZbRX1K

Rollins has been feuding with Austin Theory for months. At Survivor Series WarGames, he dropped the United States Championship to the young WWE star in a Triple Threat Match, also involving Bobby Lashley.

It now remains to be seen if Rollins has suffered a serious injury or if he will be fit for WrestleMania 39.

Do you think Seth Rollins will be able to make it to WrestleMania 39, or will he be sidelined from the show? Sound off in the comments section below.

