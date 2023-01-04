"You’re gonna miss WrestleMania" - Wrestling world shows concern for Seth Rollins after he breaks silence following recent injury

The wrestling world has reacted to Seth Rollins breaking his silence after seemingly suffering an injury on WWE RAW.
Austin Theory successfully defended the United States Championship against Rollins on this week's RAW. Post-match footage of Rollins suffering an injury surfaced online as the referee threw the 'X' sign.
Taking to Twitter, the former Universal Champion sent a three-word message, hinting that he might be sidelined long-term. Fans reacted to the tweet by showing their concern for Rollins.
Check out Rollins' tweet and the reactions to it below:
Rollins previously suffered a long-term knee injury back in 2015 during a house show in Dublin, Ireland. Upon his return, he used the same 'Redesign. Rebuild. Reclaim' motto.
Corey Graves was also seen rushing to the ring to help Rollins. He also has a lot of history, with the WWE star having crossed paths with him previously.
If you're interested in sports betting, the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!
Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses on FanDuel.
Will Ospreay recently challenged Seth Rollins to a match
NJPW star Will Ospreay recently invited Seth Rollins to Japan for a blockbuster match between the two men.
In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ospreay mentioned that the issues between him and Rollins have been resolved.
"I think it will be good, I mean, obviously all the smoke is clear between myself and Seth [Rollins] but there's always that desire that wants to see two guys that beat the cr*p out of one another. So, if Seth's got bit of an issue then I've got bit of an issue. So, he's more than welcome to come over to Japan," he said.
Rollins has been feuding with Austin Theory for months. At Survivor Series WarGames, he dropped the United States Championship to the young WWE star in a Triple Threat Match, also involving Bobby Lashley.
It now remains to be seen if Rollins has suffered a serious injury or if he will be fit for WrestleMania 39.
Do you think Seth Rollins will be able to make it to WrestleMania 39, or will he be sidelined from the show? Sound off in the comments section below.
Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.