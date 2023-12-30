Update on if top WWE star will have to serve prison time for recent arrest

A popular WWE Superstar has just discovered whether or not they will have to serve a prison sentence for a gun charge.

Sonya Deville was arrested in Atlantic City, New Jersey back in March following an incident at the Borgata Hotel, Casino and Spa. Police were called when a valet driver discovered a handgun in the glove box of Deville's car.

After cooperating with security, Deville presented officers with a permit, but it was not a proper New Jersey permit, and Deville was arrested without incident. She was released on a summons for a future court date and charged with one second-degree count of unlawful possession of a handgun without a permit

It was announced today by local authorities that Deville will not be sentenced to prison for the charge. NJ.com adds that she entered into New Jersey's pre-trial intervention program, known as PTI, back in May, and that program was just completed in November.

The crime was resolved by the 30-year-old completing the PTI program, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors agreed to have Deville enter the program through a 2014 directive by the NJ Attorney General’s Office, which changed how gun cases are prosecuted under the Graves Act.

The prosecutor's office noted that the case was heard by Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury, but no other details were provided.

The former WWE authority figure has not wrestled since SmackDown on July 28, where she and Chelsea Green were defeated by Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. Deville suffered a torn ACL that night and was reported to be out of action indefinitely.

Sonya Deville carried the firearm due to crazed WWE fan

While Sonya Deville was arrested for not having a proper firearm permit for the state of New Jersey, the update from NJ.com notes that the gun was registered in Florida.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion began carrying the gun for personal protection in 2020 after a 24-year-old man tried to kidnap her during a home invasion in Florida. She previously opened up on the incident.

Phillip Thomas drove from his home in South Carolina to Deville's home in Florida with plans and tools to kidnap her. He was charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief, and just this year, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In addition to the 15 years of prison time, Thomas will have to serve 15 years of probation once he is released from incarceration. He was ordered to have no contact with Deville or her family, and must cover court fees and undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation, and complete any recommendation within 60 days of his release.

Thomas spent years stalking Deville and other WWE stars on social media. He worked on his kidnapping plans for eight months and carried several items with him to Deville's house, including a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, and mace. Former WWE star Mandy Rose was with Deville at her home that night.

