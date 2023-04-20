Update on if WWE has discussed a retirement match for Goldberg - Reports

There has been an update on whether WWE is considering a retirement match for Goldberg.

The 56-year-old is a legend in the wrestling business and was the face of WCW for several years. He hasn't competed in a match for the WWE since his loss to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022. His bouts typically do not last long, but Goldberg has tons of fans who would like to see him step inside the ring one last time.

According to a new report from Ringside News, WWE is not considering a retirement match for the veteran. Ringside reached out to a tenured member of the creative team, and they informed the publication that the company has no plans for a retirement match for the Hall of Famer at the moment.

Goldberg calls out WWE for breaking their promise to him

Goldberg recently called out WWE for failing to provide him with a proper retirement match.

The Hall of Famer has spent the past six years in the company and captured the Universal Championship twice during that time. However, it doesn't appear that he will be allowed to end his career with the promotion, and he may have to look elsewhere to go out on his terms.

Speaking with Adam Carriker on 93.7 The Ticket, he disclosed that Vince McMahon promised him a retirement match after he lost to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022, but the company didn't back up their words.

"Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that, you know, after the Roman Reigns match I would have a proper retirement match. And, you know, that hasn't come to fruition through them. So, therefore... You know, nobody puts a stamp on my career. Nobody tells me when I'm done, period. When somebody tells me that, you know, I kinda like to fight against it. I like to do things my own way and I go out my own way. And I certainly don't go out, you know, under Roman Reigns, you know, three weeks after I've had Covid and agreed to a match," he said. [From 07:01 - 07:45]

You can check out the entire interview in the video below:

The wrestling world has divided opinions on whether or not Goldberg should be given a retirement match. It will be fascinating to see where the Hall of Famer winds up if he cannot reach a deal with WWE.

Would you like to see Goldberg have a retirement match? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes