Update on WWE star sidelined with injury 

WWE fans are not shocked by the violence of professional wrestling, but a brutal attack that resulted in a storyline injury had even the most hardcore fans gasping. The attack in question is Bron Breakker's assault against Von Wagner on the September 12 episode of NXT.

Wagner was injured in storyline by Bronn's attack on him using the steel steps. While the 29-year-old is rehabbing his injuries, his manager, Robert Stone, has taken matters into his own hands and challenged Breakker to a match at night two of NXT Halloween Havoc.

On this week's show, we once again saw Wagner continuing his rehab before he was interrupted by his manager. Wagner ridiculed Stone's idea to be the one to take revenge on the former NXT Champion. As Wagner seems to be healing well, we might see the return of the star to NXT soon.

WWE NXT star Bron Breakker is a combination of his father and uncle

The Steiners were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a tag team

Bron Breakker is looked at by many as the next big thing in wrestling. One person who rates the former NXT Champion highly is wrestling journalist Bill Apter.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran said that Breakker is the perfect combination of his legendary father and uncle, the Steiner Brothers.

"What you did say is that he had a little bit of his dad, Rick Steiner. He looks like him, he moves like him, he's like a bigger version of him. He's got a very good body, he's a very good technical wrestler, very good bad guy as well. And he's got the ferocity of his uncle, Scott Steiner," said Apter. [5:20 - 5:40]

Breakker has not had great success in his matches recently. He lost to Baron Corbin at NXT No Mercy before losing to Carmelo Hayes. To make things worse, he was also attacked by The Undertaker after the match. These multiple losses might suggest that Breakker is finishing up his story in NXT before moving to the main roster.

