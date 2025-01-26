USA Network sends a message after Jacob Fatu goes out of control at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Jacob Fatu made a huge statement at the recently concluded WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. The USA Network X/Twitter handle has now shared a bold message for The Samoan Werewolf.

The latest edition of SNME saw Fatu face Braun Strowman in a singles match. Towards the end of the back-and-forth encounter, Jacob Fatu destroyed The Monster of All Monsters with multiple running hip attacks, even throwing the referee out of the ring.

He connected with even more hip attacks before the official called for the bell, giving Strowman the win via disqualification. Fatu didn't stop there, striking security guards, as multiple officials, including Nick Aldis, tried to stop him. The 32-year-old continued his onslaught on Braun Strowman with some Moonsaults and finally walked away from a bloodied Monster Among Men.

Trending

The USA Network X handle reacted to the segment and heaped praise on Jacob Fatu. They claimed everything belonged to The Samaon Werewolf, including WWE and their social media account.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Check out the post below:

"Yup. This is @jacobfatu_wwe's world now. That is Jacob Fatu's ring. This is Jacob Fatu's company. This account is now Jacob Fatu's account. #SNME," wrote the USA Network handle.

Expand Tweet

Legend makes a bold claim about Jacob Fatu in WWE

While speaking immediately after Saturday Night's Main Event, legendary journalist Bill Apter stated that things went exactly as he predicted for the Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman match.

He added that Fatu is the top heel in the global juggernaut, possibly in the whole pro wrestling business. Apter then put forward the idea of The Samoan Werewolf dethroning Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship as the next step in his career.

"Exactly what I predicted. [Jacob] Fatu wouldn't get rolling until a little bit into the match, and then his crazy streak would come out, and [he would] totally destroy Braun Strowman, which he did. Jacob Fatu is the top heel in WWE and maybe in all of wrestling and I can't wait to see what they're going to do with him, whether he's going to get a title match [or not]. For me, the next step would be him killing off Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship," said Bill Apter.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Jacob Fatu after his blockbuster performance at Saturday Night's Main Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback