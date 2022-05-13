"That's just idiocy" - Veteran bemused by Roman Reigns' WWE announcement

Jim Cornette cannot understand why Roman Reigns thanked WWE fans during his cryptic promo at a live event last weekend.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion defeated Drew McIntyre at a Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Trenton, New Jersey. Following the match, he thanked fans for their years of support and announced that he might never perform in the city again.

Cornette has worked in various roles in the wrestling business over the last four decades. Speaking on his Jim Cornette’s Drive Thru podcast, the veteran questioned why a villainous superstar would show appreciation for fans.

“Why would he do that?” Cornette said. “Why would he thank the fans? Everybody’s up in arms about, ‘What does this mean? Is he quitting wrestling? Is he leaving? Is he going Hollywood?’ I’m more upset that he’s a heel and he thanked the f***ing fans. That’s just idiocy.” [1:04-1:33]

Roman Reigns said during the promo that he is “starting to work into a new phase in [his] career.” The 36-year-old, who featured in the movie Hobbs & Shaw in 2019, confirmed last year that he is interested in gaining more acting experience.

What does the future hold for Roman Reigns?

According to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, Reigns recently reduced his in-ring schedule when he signed a new WWE contract.

While the details of the deal remain unclear, The Tribal Chief is no longer expected to perform at the majority of untelevised events.

“It's not it for him,” Melter reported. “But the situation is that he got a new deal, and the new deal is for far less dates. So, he's not going to be doing; I don't know how many house shows he is going to be doing, but it would be much less than the number that he is doing right now.”

Reigns teamed up with The Usos to defeat McIntyre and RK-Bro in the main event of WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday. The six-time WrestleMania headliner's next televised defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship has not yet been announced.

