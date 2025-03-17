Veteran calls out Ric Flair: “You’re absolutely crazy”

A veteran has called Ric Flair crazy and said that he does not understand why the WWE Hall of Famer is calling him out.

During the most recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws with EC3 and Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo talked about Ric Flair’s recent post about Russo using his name to get ratings.

He was not sure what Flair was talking about and he decided to call him out on it. He said that he felt that Flair was crazy, and shared a story of how he invited him to a radio show in the past, and Flair had done him a favor and appeared.

He said that they had a great time on the show, but later, Ric Flair talked about how Vince Russo and Eric Bischoff had killed WCW. He said he felt that Flair was wacko. He didn't understand why The Nature Boy was talking about him now, either, and was confused by the legend's accusations.

“Bro, Ric Flair is a little crazy. He’s a little crazy, bro. I’ll never forget, Chris. I had an opportunity, I had a tryout show on a Denver radio station, and they were going to give me a gig. And I had to get some really really big guests to show that I can get big hitters on my show. First guy I call is Mick Foley, because I know Mick would do it. Mick was a no-brainer, Mick would be a great guest. Bro, I call Flair, I say, Ric can you do me a favor? He was more than happy to do it, gave me the number, gave me his contact, was there, spent all the time in the world. It was great and I thanked him, up and down, up and down, and up and down. And then the next chapter was Vince Russo and Eric Bischoff killed WCW. Bro, you’re wacko. You’re absolutely crazy. So honestly, I’m reading this post, and I’m like honestly, I’ve got no idea what you’re talking about. I really don’t.” (2:52 onwards)

The veteran is clearly lost about why Ric Flair suddenly called him out and does not understand the legendary WWE star’s reason for the post.

