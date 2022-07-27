"Great at his job" - Wrestling veteran claims that two backstage personalities are equally valuable to WWE compared to Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has given his honest opinion on Bruce Prichard and Kevin Dunn following the retirement of Vince McMahon.

During McMahon's time with the company, he worked closely with the two men backstage.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo spoke highly of Dunn and mentioned that the latter has been great at his job. He also added mentioned that Dunn was as valuable to the company as Vince McMahon was:

"I cannot take people online that want people fired and losing their jobs just because they don't like them. It drives me crazy. I'm gonna say this right here, right now, okay. When it comes to Kevin Dunn and bro, I never had any bad personal problems with Kevin Dunn ever, ever bro. Now could Kevin Dunn have a closet like Vince McMahon, maybe I don't know anything about that. I never saw anything like that. I wanna make one thing clear about a couple of things, Kevin Dunn was just as valuable if not more valuable to the WWE than Vince McMahon. Kevin Dunn was great at his job, great at his job bro, great at his bro," said Russo. (37:00 - 38:27)

Vince Russo also shared his opinion on Bruce Prichard following Vince McMahon's retirement

In continuation of the same conversation, Vince Russo also shared his honest opinion on producer Bruce Prichard.

The veteran mentioned that despite having a controversial history with Prichard, he thinks of himself as the greatest wrestling producer of all time. Vince Russo further put Prichard on the same pedestal as himself, McMahon, and Eric Bischoff:

"Bruce Prichard bro, who I've had a history of controversy with okay, the best producer I ever worked with in my life. Bruce Prichard should go down in history as the greatest wrestling producer of all time. Better than me, better than Vince, better than Bischoff. Bruce Prichard is a great wrestling producer, and these people that want Bruce fired and Kevin fired like fire this one and fire that one, they've no idea what these individuals actually bring to the table. I mean again for anybody wanting to see anybody else get fired, bro, listen if it's a Vince McMahon and like bro, what you did allegedly totally inappropriate, totally out of line. You should probably lose your job, I understand that. But wanting to, wanting Kevin Dunn's head and Bruce Prichard's head just because you don't like them when you don't have a clue as to what they brought to the table. Bro, the WWE would have been a totally different company had Kevin Dunn not been there. A totally different company. This is the guy that gave his entire life to the wrestling business, his entire life." (38:28- 40:02)

