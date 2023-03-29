Veteran claims WWE is not putting any effort into their programming, explains why (Exclusive)

WWE produces multiple hours of live wrestling content every week. RAW and SmackDown are the highest viewed weekly wrestling programs in the world, with the company getting millions of dollars as part of their television contracts. Vince Russo believes the guaranteed contracts are why WWE isn't putting in effort.

Triple H took over from Vince McMahon as the company's head booker midway through 2022. Since then, there have been a lot of changes in the product, something fans had been wanting for a long time.

However, on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was asked why RAW is in such a bad state. Russo speculated that it's because the company gets paid the same amount regardless of the ratings.

"I said this when I had the same conversation with the USA Network a couple of years ago. Whether a million people watch this show or 10 million people watch this show, they get paid the same amount. So why are they going to put in all that effort if the rating has nothing to do with the bottom line? Let’s look at the professional athletes, the more they produce, the more money – there's incentives in contracts."

He continued:

"With RAW, whether one person is watching or a hundred million, they make the same amount of money. That’s where you’d think the pride would kick in, but it doesn’t," Vince Russo said. (52:55 – 53:42)

The WrestleMania 39 go-home episode of WWE RAW featured many matches and segments

With WrestleMania 39 upon us, WWE RAW's go-home episode was quite eventful.

Miz TV opened the show and Brock Lesnar and Omos were involved in a physical altercation. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch picked up wins over Mustafa Ali and Iyo Sky respectively.

Rey Mysterio took on Damien Priest but the match ended with a disqualification after Dominik Mysterio interfered. Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeated the Viking Raiders, Chad Gable and Otis in an eight-man tag team match.

Pro Wrestling Finesse

- Headlined a house show that did over 9k

- Merch sales are at top main event level

- Ended Solo Sikoa's undefeated streak



Cody Rhodes has to win at WrestleMania. - Mega babyface- Headlined a house show that did over 9k- Merch sales are at top main event level- Ended Solo Sikoa's undefeated streakCody Rhodes has to win at WrestleMania. https://t.co/9xVt2ABLdy

Solo Sikoa suffered his first clean singles loss on the main roster when he took on Cody Rhodes in the main event of the Monday night show. The Usos tried to interfere but Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens evened the odds, allowing the American Nightmare to deliver a final Cross Rhodes for the win.

