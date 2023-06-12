Veteran and close friend of Rey Mysterio reveals when the WWE legend will retire (Exclusive)

WCW legend Konnan recently discussed when his close friend and SmackDown Superstar Rey Mysterio plans to hang up his wrestling boots.

Despite being 48 years old, Rey is still capable of going against anyone on WWE's roster. The quality of his memorable WrestleMania 39 match against his son Dominik Mysterio was a testament to his longevity in the business.

However, now that he's already in the WWE Hall of Fame, fans wonder if Rey Mysterio's days as an active in-ring performer in the promotion are numbered.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Konnan, who inducted Rey into the Hall of Fame, has spoken about the latter's future.

The WCW legend stated that Rey Mysterio was still in great shape and could continue to wrestle for many years to come. However, he added that the day Rey realizes he's had it enough and is sure about Dominik's future, he'll step away.

"Rey's gonna wrestle until the wheels fall off. He's still in great shape; he still has great matches. He's mega over; there's no reason for him to give it up now. So maybe in five years or three years or six years or whatever it is. When he's like, 'I have made enough money; Dominik's in here. He's doing good. I don't need this anymore, I don't want this anymore,' then he'll retire. The guy looks like he's hitting the fountain of youth because he takes care of himself," said Konnan. [5:40 - 6:10]

Chris Coates has great things to say about Rey Mysterio

Apart from being loved by fans for his on-screen persona, Rey Mysterio is also considered to be one of the nicest people backstage.

Former WWE star Chris Coates recently mentioned that Rey was among the handful of big stars who were kind and respectful to others, regardless of their standing on the roster.

"He [Rey Mysterio] is one of the two nicest wrestlers, big stars, that I've ever met," Coates said. "Went out of his way to be nice, went out of his way to get a photo, which I didn't ask for, for my own boy. Super nice, treated me like I was somebody. Bobby Eaton was the other one. Beautiful Bobby was amazing, [an] amazing man."

Rey is set to have a WrestleMania rematch against Dominik Mysterio at an upcoming Live Event on June 18th, where they go to war in a Street Fight.

