"Never gonna be able to work" - Veteran has doubts about Omos in WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo does not think Omos has the ability to become a major long-term star in WWE.

Standing at seven-foot-three, the 27-year-old is one of the most imposing WWE performers of all time. He is reportedly set to compete in the biggest match of his career so far against two-time WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 38.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about the RAW star. He said the likes of Andre the Giant and The Big Show succeeded as big men in WWE, but he cannot see Omos following in their footsteps:

“Of course Andre, who was a freak, but then you talk about Big Show, who was in that size category. After that, who are we talking about that ever got over at that size? I don’t believe even a Big John Studd was as big as Omos. There’s a coordination issue that he’s never gonna be able to work around because he’s just so tall,” stated Russo. [9:31-10:00]

In the video above, Russo also discusses WWE’s possible plans for Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

Is Omos destined to fail due to his size?

As Vince Russo mentioned, Andre the Giant and The Big Show made up for their lack of coordination by honing their skills as all-round performers.

Unfortunately, Russo thinks Omos is likely to be the latest in a long list of giants who failed to make the grade in WWE:

“It is so hard to get big men like that over, because when you’re that big there’s just gonna be a level of uncoordination. That’s what comes with a big size. When you go back in history, very, very, very few men that size have really gotten over.” [9:07-9:31]

The towering superstar defeated Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez in a two-on-one handicap match on RAW last week. Since then, he has picked up victories over R-Truth at live events.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Omos will succeed long-term in WWE? Yes No 0 votes so far