Veteran makes stunning speculation about WWE's intentions for keeping CM Punk out of WrestleMania main event

CM Punk is currently not booked to compete in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41. A wrestling veteran recently speculated why The Second City Saint apparently would not headline the Show of Shows.

The 46-year-old legend has been vocal about his dream to main-event WrestleMania. Although he tried to reserve his spot in the main event by winning the Men's Royal Rumble, he failed after getting eliminated by Logan Paul. Punk then competed in the Men's Elimination Chamber for a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Title at The Showcase of The Immortals. Nevertheless, he lost again as John Cena took him out with the STF to pick up the victory.

With no clear path for Punk to main-event this year's WrestleMania, former WWE Superstar Paul Roma claimed the company might be testing The Second City Saint to see if he would leave again if things don't go as per his desires:

"I think they're gonna give him this one last push towards the door to see if he's going to use the door or he's going to, you know, toughen it up and tough it out and say, 'Okay, I wanted another shot. You gave it to Cena and not to me but I'm gonna stick around,'" he said. [30:47 - 31:10]

CM Punk will face Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

CM Punk and Seth Rollins have feuded on and off since The Best in the World's return to WWE in 2023. On RAW's debut episode on Netflix, Punk defeated The Visionary in a one-on-one match. However, another chapter of their rivalry was written inside the Elimination Chamber as The Second City Saint eliminated Rollins. The latter then Stomped the 46-year-old, allowing John Cena to capitalize and submit him with the STF.

Last Monday on RAW, Rollins and Punk brawled all over the arena before RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced that the two superstars would battle this week in a Steel Cage match on the red brand.

Recent rumors suggested Rollins, Punk, and Roman Reigns might square off in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania. It would be interesting to see if that would happen.

