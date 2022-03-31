 "I just don't even buy that character at all"- Veteran manager criticizes Edge's heel turn

Kenny Bolin recently shared his thoughts on Edge's new character. The former OVW manager stated that he dislikes everything new about The Rated-R Superstar and prefers the old version of him.

The Ultimate Opportunist shocked the wrestling world when he turned heel a few weeks back on RAW. He took out AJ Styles with a Con-Chair-To after the latter accepted his open challenge for a match at WrestleMania. The subsequent weeks saw Edge adopt a darker persona, and he debuted a new theme song on Raw.

Speaking about this change of character with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Sid Pullar III, Bolin detailed that he hates the new song and the new character. But he went on to praise both Styles and his WrestleMania opponent:

"I hate the new theme song," said Bolin. "Hate the new Edge. I love the old him. I'm not into the new one at all. I just don't even buy that character at all. AJ is an excellent wrestler, Edge is an excellent wrestler and entertainer.

The former OVW manager also detailed that The Rated-R Superstar is more likely to win at WrestleMania as the company has put in a lot of effort in his new presentation.

"I would say that they wasted a lot of time, effort, and energy if they don't have him win," Bolin added. "But just to be different and for the sake of my son, I'll take AJ." [50:22 to 51:49]

Edge took a deeper dive into this dark character on WWE RAW

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Ultimate Opportunist delivered a dark promo as he geared up for his match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania.

Sitting in a dark room, the former WWE Champion stated that Styles needed him to pull the veil off and show he’s a generational talent. He went on to say they will push each other to different places, but he will keep soaring whereas Styles will stay where he is.

The Ultimate Opportunist ended the promo by guaranteeing everyone that his bout at WrestleMania will be a match for the ages.

