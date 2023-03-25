Veteran on the possible reason why Brock Lesnar rejected Bray Wyatt match at WWE WrestleMania 39

Dutch Mantell believes Brock Lesnar reportedly refused to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39 due to the WWE star's outlandish character.

Wyatt's eccentric on-screen persona often mocks his rivals in a comical way. For example, he encouraged Bobby Lashley to "pull up [his] pants and do the muscle man dance" when their feud began last month. The light-hearted segment was widely criticized by fans.

Mantell, a legendary former wrestling booker and manager, said on Story Time with Dutch Mantell that Lesnar likely wanted his menacing reputation to remain intact:

"Now we know why Brock rejected the match with Bray Wyatt because he says, 'Now you're gonna make me a cartoon figure,' and that's basically what they would do, even though I don't know how they would do that, but it really doesn't play to Brock's strengths." [5:33 – 5:54]

Lesnar is one of the few superstars on the WWE roster with a legitimate fighting background. The 45-year-old won the NCAA Division I Heavyweight Championship and the UFC Heavyweight Championship in 2000 and 2008, respectively.

Dutch Mantell applauds Brock Lesnar for nixing the Bray Wyatt match idea

Although many were excited when Bray Wyatt returned to WWE in October 2022, the three-time world champion's stock has decreased in recent months.

Dutch Mantell thinks Brock Lesnar made the right move by allegedly turning down the opportunity to face the former Wyatt Family leader:

"It actually lowers him to Bray's level, and that's where he doesn't wanna go. I don't think Bray's over like he thinks he is." [5:56 – 6:05]

Lesnar will now face Omos at WrestleMania 39. Wyatt was expected to go one-on-one with Bobby Lashley at the event instead, but the match appears to be in jeopardy.

