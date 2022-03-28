Veteran claims Cody Rhodes' WWE return "ain't gonna sell one ticket" (Exclusive)

Vince Russo does not think Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE will help boost ticket sales ahead of WrestleMania 38.

Rhodes looks set to reappear on WWE television soon after recently leaving his role as an AEW Executive Vice President. The 36-year-old's return match is reportedly due to take place this weekend against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about Rhodes’ comeback. Despite the buzz surrounding the two-time Intercontinental Champion right now, Russo explained why more eyes will not be drawn to the WWE product:

“The funny thing to me is wrestling is in such a bubble. Bro, Cody Rhodes ain’t gonna sell one ticket. He’s not! I’m not in the bubble so I can tell you, bro, he’s not going to sell one ticket! AEW fans are already watching the WWE, and casual fans couldn’t care less about Cody Rhodes. Either way, it’s not going to make a difference.” [13:16-13:51]

Rumors and signs heading into Cody Rhodes' potential WWE return

Rhodes’ WWE return has been heavily rumored ever since his AEW departure was confirmed on February 15. After weeks of speculation, PW Insider’s Mike Johnson reported on March 18 that the former AEW TNT Champion re-signed with WWE earlier in the month.

Seth Rollins, Rhodes’ apparent WrestleMania 38 opponent, has still not booked his spot on the card for this year’s two-night event. He recently lost high-stakes encounters against Kevin Owens and AJ Styles on RAW, leaving him without a match for The Show of Shows.

With five days to go until WrestleMania Saturday, Rollins has been promised a storyline meeting with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon on Monday. The two-time Universal Champion said at a live event in Toronto on Sunday that he will get what he wants from the meeting.

